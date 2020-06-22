American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Down 6.8%

American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)’s share price fell 6.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.72 and last traded at $14.92, 116,059,801 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 9% from the average session volume of 127,984,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on AAL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Barclays downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. American Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.56.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.53.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The airline reported ($2.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.16) by ($0.49). American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 124.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc will post -15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 1,290.4% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,131,001 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $38,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905,806 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,509,621 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $358,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,149 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,636,000. Towle & Co. acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,500,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,094,000. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

