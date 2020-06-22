American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Now Covered by Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) in a research note released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Raymond James raised American Homes 4 Rent from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. CSFB decreased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.57.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

NYSE AMH traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.92. 4,279,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,685,371. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.71, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.22). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $289.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is presently 18.02%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, COO Bryan Smith sold 22,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $640,397.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,080,681.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes sold 3,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $77,238.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,480 shares of company stock valued at $864,616 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMH. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 80,314 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 279,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,338,000 after acquiring an additional 17,989 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,481 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 516,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,538,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,580,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,852,000 after acquiring an additional 101,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.