American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.84

American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.84 and last traded at $11.82, with a volume of 1549300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.79.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AOBC shares. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.78. The company has a market cap of $974.70 million, a P/E ratio of 68.08 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

In other news, Director Mitchell A. Saltz sold 6,914 shares of American Outdoor Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total transaction of $103,640.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,655.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John B. Furman sold 20,000 shares of American Outdoor Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $215,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,492.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,914 shares of company stock worth $333,641. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in American Outdoor Brands by 401.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 163,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 131,234 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in American Outdoor Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $388,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American Outdoor Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in American Outdoor Brands by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:AOBC)

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.

