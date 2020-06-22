American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.80.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AWR shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of American States Water from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American States Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of American States Water in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price target on shares of American States Water from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of American States Water from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th.

AWR stock traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $77.00. 417,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,763. American States Water has a 12 month low of $65.11 and a 12 month high of $96.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). American States Water had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. American States Water’s payout ratio is 57.28%.

In other news, VP Bryan K. Switzer sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,774. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,200 shares of company stock worth $95,760. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in American States Water during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in American States Water during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in American States Water by 229.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in American States Water by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in American States Water during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

