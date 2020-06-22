American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Vanguard’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. American Vanguard posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Vanguard will report full-year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.64 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover American Vanguard.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $95.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.05 million. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 2.20%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVD. ValuEngine cut American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th.

Shares of NYSE:AVD traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.00. The company had a trading volume of 333,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,955. American Vanguard has a twelve month low of $11.35 and a twelve month high of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $392.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.65.

In other news, Director Esmail Zirakparvar purchased 3,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $40,967.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,818.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Vanguard by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in American Vanguard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Vanguard during the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Vanguard during the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

