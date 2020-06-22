Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Receives $11.14 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.14.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Amkor Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMKR traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.81. 1,718,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,279,566. Amkor Technology has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $15.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.73.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amkor Technology will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 7,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $100,718.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,838 shares in the company, valued at $100,718.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $49,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,729.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,838 shares of company stock valued at $205,208. Corporate insiders own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMKR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

Read More: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.