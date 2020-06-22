AMO Coin Price Tops $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (AMO)

AMO Coin (CURRENCY:AMO) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 21st. AMO Coin has a total market capitalization of $8.29 million and approximately $527,218.00 worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, AMO Coin has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One AMO Coin token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About AMO Coin

AMO Coin launched on April 1st, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,697,498,786 tokens. The official website for AMO Coin is www.amo.foundation . AMO Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@amoblockchain . AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling AMO Coin

AMO Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMO Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMO Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AMO Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

