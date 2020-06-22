Analysts Anticipate Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) to Announce -$0.13 EPS

Analysts predict that Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) will announce ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Harmonic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.12). Harmonic posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 225%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Harmonic will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.15). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.49. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Harmonic.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 3.34% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

HLIT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Harmonic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Harmonic from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Harmonic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmonic in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Harmonic during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Harmonic during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Harmonic by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,058 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Harmonic by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,081 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares during the period. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HLIT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.07. 899,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,203. Harmonic has a 1-year low of $4.44 and a 1-year high of $8.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.54. The stock has a market cap of $489.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.17 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

See Also: What are the most popular ETFs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harmonic (HLIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.