Analysts Expect Americas Silver Corporation (NASDAQ:USAS) to Post ($0.07) EPS

Americas Silver Corporation (NASDAQ:USAS) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.33 (Strong Buy) from the six brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and four have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. Americas Silver’s rating score has declined by 10.8% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $4.63 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Americas Silver an industry rank of 28 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ USAS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,534,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,731. Americas Silver has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $3.92.

Americas Silver (NASDAQ:USAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.27 million during the quarter.

About Americas Silver

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the CosalÃ¡ Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

