Analysts Expect Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IDRA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IDRA) to post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Idera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.35). Idera Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.39) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Idera Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.44). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.22). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Idera Pharmaceuticals.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine raised Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Idera Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

In related news, major shareholder Invest Corp Pillar purchased 3,039,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.52 per share, with a total value of $4,620,061.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. DCF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 545,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 207,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IDRA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.90. 72,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,632. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $3.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.70.

Idera Pharmaceuticals

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod, a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and colorectal cancer.

