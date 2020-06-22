Analysts Expect Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.48 Billion

Analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) will post $1.48 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nielsen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.50 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.47 billion. Nielsen posted sales of $1.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full year sales of $6.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.18 billion to $6.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.32 billion to $6.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nielsen.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 23.01% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NLSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nielsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Nielsen from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Nielsen from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.38.

Shares of NYSE:NLSN traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $14.74. 6,089,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,204,903. Nielsen has a fifty-two week low of $11.62 and a fifty-two week high of $24.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.36 and its 200-day moving average is $17.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Nielsen by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Nielsen by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Nielsen by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Nielsen by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Nielsen by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

