Analysts Expect Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) to Announce $0.12 EPS

Analysts expect that Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) will report earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Radware’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. Radware reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radware will report full year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Radware.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.52 million. Radware had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share.

RDWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Radware from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Radware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Radware has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDWR. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Radware by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Radware by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 282,691 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Radware by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 74,295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 5,357 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Radware by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Radware during the 4th quarter valued at $2,042,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RDWR traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.75. The stock had a trading volume of 628,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,042. Radware has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $26.98. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.49.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

