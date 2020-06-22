Analysts Set $18.75 Target Price for Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM)

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.43 (Buy) from the seven analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. Howmet Aerospace’s rating score has declined by 13.6% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price target of $18.75 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Howmet Aerospace an industry rank of 198 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several analysts recently commented on HWM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,597,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,156,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,879,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,740,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

HWM stock traded down $0.64 on Friday, hitting $13.94. 9,055,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,734,229. Howmet Aerospace has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $34.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

