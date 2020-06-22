Analysts Set Aviva plc (LON:AV) PT at GBX 369.50

Aviva plc (LON:AV) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 363.14 ($4.62).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AV. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Aviva from GBX 490 ($6.24) to GBX 350 ($4.45) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Aviva to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 498 ($6.34) to GBX 332 ($4.23) in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Aviva from GBX 560 ($7.13) to GBX 380 ($4.84) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Aviva from GBX 500 ($6.36) to GBX 355 ($4.52) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.45) price target (down previously from GBX 370 ($4.71)) on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, May 22nd.

Shares of Aviva stock traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) on Friday, hitting GBX 278.70 ($3.55). The stock had a trading volume of 42,351,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,250,000. Aviva has a 52-week low of GBX 3.87 ($0.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 439.40 ($5.59). The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 255.92 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 328.61.

In other Aviva news, insider Belen Romana Garcia bought 2,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 268 ($3.41) per share, for a total transaction of £6,078.24 ($7,736.08).

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles and medical expenses, as well as property and liability, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

