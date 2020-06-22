Analysts Set CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Price Target at $161.83

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $163.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

CCI stock traded down $4.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.45. The stock had a trading volume of 5,207,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,295,113. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.69. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $114.18 and a fifty-two week high of $176.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.04 billion, a PE ratio of 89.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.36%.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.86, for a total transaction of $769,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,349,430.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.09, for a total value of $348,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,823.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $2,125,480. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 213.1% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 126.5% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

