Analysts Set Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) PT at $122.80

Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $123.64.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FTNT shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Fortinet from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Fortinet from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fortinet from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total transaction of $299,461.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,168,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,578,655. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $253,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,267 shares of company stock worth $6,153,955 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 260.9% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FTNT stock traded up $1.07 on Friday, reaching $136.71. 3,514,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,483,780. The stock has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.67. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $70.20 and a 1-year high of $149.69.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $576.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.22 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

