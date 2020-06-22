Analysts Set GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) PT at GBX 1,799.20

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,799.20 ($22.90).

GSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Oddo Securities lowered their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,830 ($23.29) to GBX 1,530 ($19.47) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group set a GBX 1,920 ($24.44) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,450 ($18.45) to GBX 1,550 ($19.73) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,860 ($23.67) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

In other news, insider Emma Walmsley acquired 28 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,536 ($19.55) per share, with a total value of £430.08 ($547.38).

LON:GSK traded up GBX 9.80 ($0.12) on Friday, hitting GBX 1,657 ($21.09). The stock had a trading volume of 13,415,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,120,000. The stock has a market cap of $82.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,654.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,666.95. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52-week low of GBX 1,328.19 ($16.90) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,857 ($23.63).

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported GBX 37.70 ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 31.10 ($0.40) by GBX 6.60 ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline will post 11384.9998775 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a GBX 19 ($0.24) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 71.03%.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

