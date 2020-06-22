Analysts Set Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) PT at $41.36

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.92.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HCAT. Guggenheim began coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Health Catalyst from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Health Catalyst from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Health Catalyst from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday, June 4th.

Shares of HCAT stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $31.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 916,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,148. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Health Catalyst has a 12-month low of $17.48 and a 12-month high of $49.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.15.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. Health Catalyst had a positive return on equity of 30.42% and a negative net margin of 38.74%. The company had revenue of $45.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.12 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Health Catalyst will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 1,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $29,751.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,498 shares in the company, valued at $703,256.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $286,487.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 85,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,285,237.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,255 shares of company stock worth $3,117,934 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 720.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,178,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,031 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 59.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,160,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,359,000 after purchasing an additional 431,183 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 503.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,111,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,064,000 after purchasing an additional 927,194 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 77.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,081,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,289,000 after purchasing an additional 472,962 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 25.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,061,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,770,000 after purchasing an additional 212,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Technology and Professional services. Its products include cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services.

