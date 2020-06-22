Analysts Set Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) PT at $7.09

Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.60.

MNK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mallinckrodt from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Mallinckrodt to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Mallinckrodt in a report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Mallinckrodt from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Mallinckrodt from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mallinckrodt by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,385,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,642,000 after acquiring an additional 240,759 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mallinckrodt by 1,518.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,751,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519,560 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Mallinckrodt by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,466,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after acquiring an additional 438,901 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in Mallinckrodt by 135.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,988,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,147 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Mallinckrodt by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,820,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 374,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

MNK stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.58. 2,640,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,535,258. The company has a market cap of $217.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 3.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Mallinckrodt has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $9.81.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $665.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.07 million. Mallinckrodt had a negative net margin of 39.56% and a positive return on equity of 29.14%. Mallinckrodt’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mallinckrodt will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mallinckrodt

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

