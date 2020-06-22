Analysts Set Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target at $20.56

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.56.

Several research firms have recently commented on URBN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. DA Davidson upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th.

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock traded down $1.03 on Friday, reaching $16.92. 2,443,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,045,461. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.64. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -423.00 and a beta of 1.27. Urban Outfitters has a 1-year low of $12.28 and a 1-year high of $31.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($1.15). Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $588.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Urban Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 136,112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,780,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,432 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,694 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 424,045 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,776,000 after acquiring an additional 25,485 shares during the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

