Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Energy Transfer LP Unit (ET)

6/22/2020 – Energy Transfer LP Unit had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $18.00 to $10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/18/2020 – Energy Transfer LP Unit had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $10.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/15/2020 – Energy Transfer LP Unit is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

6/9/2020 – Energy Transfer LP Unit was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

6/1/2020 – Energy Transfer LP Unit had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $8.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/13/2020 – Energy Transfer LP Unit had its price target lowered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $22.00 to $12.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/13/2020 – Energy Transfer LP Unit had its price target lowered by analysts at Cfra from $14.00 to $9.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/12/2020 – Energy Transfer LP Unit was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/7/2020 – Energy Transfer LP Unit was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/1/2020 – Energy Transfer LP Unit was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/24/2020 – Energy Transfer LP Unit was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

Shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $7.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,927,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,227,158. The company has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.75. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $15.26.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $11.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James Richard Perry bought 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.51 per share, with a total value of $541,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 109,996 shares in the company, valued at $496,081.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 4th quarter worth $1,472,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 203,581 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 18,031 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 4th quarter valued at $481,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 2,023.1% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 9,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 45,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,276 shares in the last quarter. 47.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

