Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Energy Transfer LP Unit (ET)

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE: ET) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 6/22/2020 – Energy Transfer LP Unit had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $18.00 to $10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/18/2020 – Energy Transfer LP Unit had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $10.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 6/15/2020 – Energy Transfer LP Unit is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/9/2020 – Energy Transfer LP Unit was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/1/2020 – Energy Transfer LP Unit had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $8.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 5/13/2020 – Energy Transfer LP Unit had its price target lowered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $22.00 to $12.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/13/2020 – Energy Transfer LP Unit had its price target lowered by analysts at Cfra from $14.00 to $9.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 5/12/2020 – Energy Transfer LP Unit was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 5/7/2020 – Energy Transfer LP Unit was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Energy Transfer LP owns and operates diversified portfolios of energy assets primarily in the United States. The company is a publicly traded limited partnership with core operations which include complementary natural gas midstream, intrastate and interstate transportation and storage assets; crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined product transportation and terminalling assets; NGL fractionation and various acquisition and marketing assets. Energy Transfer LP, formerly known as Energy Transfer Equity L.P., is based in Dallas, United States. “
- 5/1/2020 – Energy Transfer LP Unit was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Energy Transfer LP owns and operates diversified portfolios of energy assets primarily in the United States. The company is a publicly traded limited partnership with core operations which include complementary natural gas midstream, intrastate and interstate transportation and storage assets; crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined product transportation and terminalling assets; NGL fractionation and various acquisition and marketing assets. Energy Transfer LP, formerly known as Energy Transfer Equity L.P., is based in Dallas, United States. “
- 4/24/2020 – Energy Transfer LP Unit was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Energy Transfer LP owns and operates diversified portfolios of energy assets primarily in the United States. The company is a publicly traded limited partnership with core operations which include complementary natural gas midstream, intrastate and interstate transportation and storage assets; crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined product transportation and terminalling assets; NGL fractionation and various acquisition and marketing assets. Energy Transfer LP, formerly known as Energy Transfer Equity L.P., is based in Dallas, United States. “
Shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $7.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,927,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,227,158. The company has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.75. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $15.26.
Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $11.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 4th quarter worth $1,472,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 203,581 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 18,031 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 4th quarter valued at $481,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 2,023.1% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 9,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 45,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,276 shares in the last quarter. 47.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.
Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.