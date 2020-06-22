Analyzing Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) and Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG)

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) and Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.8% of Novavax shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.2% of Passage Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Novavax shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Novavax and Passage Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novavax -638.76% N/A -57.28% Passage Bio N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Novavax and Passage Bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novavax $18.66 million 201.12 -$132.69 million ($5.80) -11.16 Passage Bio N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Passage Bio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Novavax.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Novavax and Passage Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novavax 0 1 6 0 2.86 Passage Bio 0 0 4 0 3.00

Novavax presently has a consensus price target of $51.64, indicating a potential downside of 20.24%. Passage Bio has a consensus price target of $28.17, indicating a potential downside of 16.47%. Given Passage Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Passage Bio is more favorable than Novavax.

Summary

Passage Bio beats Novavax on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc., together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults. Its lead adjuvant is Matrix-M that is used to enable a vaccine to enhance the amplitude of the immune response and qualitatively change it, and the immune systems attack against microorganisms, as well as allows immunization with much lower doses of antigen. The company also develops RSV F vaccine for older adults in Phase II clinical trial, and healthy children between two and six years of age in Phase I clinical trial. In addition, it develops nanoparticle vaccine candidates for clinic testing against ebola virus in Phase I clinical trial, as well as MERS coronavirus in animals; and combination respiratory vaccine to protect against influenza and RSV. The company has a clinical development agreement with Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

About Passage Bio

Passage Bio, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on developing transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It has a research, collaboration, and license agreement with the University of Pennsylvania and its gene therapy program. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

