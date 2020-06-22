Aneka Tambang (Persero) TBK (PT) (ATM) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 24th

Aneka Tambang (Persero) TBK (PT) (ASX:ATM) announced a final dividend on Monday, June 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.001 per share on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.
Aneka Tambang (Persero) TBK (PT) Company Profile
