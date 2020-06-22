ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) Receives $7.94 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.94.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JMP Securities upgraded ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th.

Get ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH alerts:

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.12 per share, with a total value of $612,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,060,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Edward Hamilton purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,192,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 370,000 shares of company stock worth $2,226,400 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NLY. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 368,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 80,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. 52.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NLY traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.69. 37,430,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,180,138. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.07. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $51.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.45 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 11.46% and a negative net margin of 142.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

About ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.