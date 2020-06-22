AppCoins Price Hits $0.0436 on Top Exchanges (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One AppCoins token can currently be purchased for about $0.0436 or 0.00000452 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, BiteBTC, Huobi and HitBTC. AppCoins has a market cap of $4.37 million and approximately $191,874.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AppCoins has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010348 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $177.85 or 0.01843674 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00170127 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00045877 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000744 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00111478 BTC.

AppCoins’ launch date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 246,203,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,054,312 tokens. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io

AppCoins can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Huobi, Binance and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AppCoins should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

