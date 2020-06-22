Appia Energy (CNSX:API) Stock Price Down 18.8%

Appia Energy Corp (CNSX:API)’s share price traded down 18.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20, 150,439 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

Appia Energy Company Profile (CNSX:API)

Appia Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in Canada. It primarily explores for uranium and rare earth elements. The company owns a 100% interest in the Elliot Lake property comprising 61 mining claims covering an area of approximately 13,008 hectares located in northern Ontario.

