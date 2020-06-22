Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Trading 6.8% Higher

Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS)’s share price traded up 6.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.10 and last traded at $2.04, 1,249,312 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 27% from the average session volume of 985,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.91.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wedbush raised Arbutus Biopharma from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine raised Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arbutus Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.04.

The firm has a market capitalization of $140.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.23.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 298.87% and a negative net margin of 2,091.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arbutus Biopharma Corp will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,274,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 284.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,943,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,184,000 after buying an additional 2,178,665 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 52.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 370,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 126,930 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.69% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-506, a capsid inhibitor that has shown improved potency and pharmacokinetics over its first generation capsid inhibitor; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

