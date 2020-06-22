Arqma (ARQ) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $17,598.00

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One Arqma coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. In the last week, Arqma has traded up 28.4% against the U.S. dollar. Arqma has a market capitalization of $60,824.99 and $17,598.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,323.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $229.49 or 0.02461555 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $231.67 or 0.02484858 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00462836 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00012456 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00693314 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00066759 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.70 or 0.00543802 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00017523 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Arqma Profile

Arqma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2018. Arqma’s total supply is 11,310,590 coins and its circulating supply is 5,266,047 coins. The official website for Arqma is arqma.com . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Arqma

Arqma can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

