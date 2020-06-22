Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) PT Raised to $100.00

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $101.00) on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.82.

Shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock traded down $4.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $94.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,928,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,020. The company has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.38. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 52 week low of $65.09 and a 52 week high of $109.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total value of $97,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,719,998.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 35,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 26,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 22.1% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

