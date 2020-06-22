Artis Turba Price Down 11% This Week (ARTIS)

Artis Turba (CURRENCY:ARTIS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One Artis Turba token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. Artis Turba has a total market cap of $87,677.71 and approximately $1,120.00 worth of Artis Turba was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Artis Turba has traded 11% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010687 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $173.28 or 0.01854556 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00172638 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00045792 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000743 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00111900 BTC.

Artis Turba Token Profile

Artis Turba’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,130,008 tokens. Artis Turba’s official message board is medium.com/artisturba . Artis Turba’s official website is artisturba.com

Buying and Selling Artis Turba

Artis Turba can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

