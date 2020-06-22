Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Shares Up 11.5%

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) shot up 11.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.24 and last traded at $11.84, 1,526,554 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 37% from the average session volume of 1,112,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.62.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATRA. HC Wainwright began coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atara Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.95.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 7.27, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.21. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joe Newell sold 2,740 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $25,125.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,712.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,224 shares of company stock worth $47,096. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,532,000. Redmile Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 13.9% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 5,293,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,047,000 after acquiring an additional 644,800 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 26.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,889,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,590,000 after acquiring an additional 605,068 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 18.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,462,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,463,000 after acquiring an additional 529,482 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,513,000.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

