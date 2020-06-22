Athelney Trust (LON:ATY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $160.00

Athelney Trust PLC (LON:ATY) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 160 ($2.04) and last traded at GBX 185 ($2.35), with a volume of 1000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 160 ($2.04).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 177.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 198.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 million and a P/E ratio of 3.69.

About Athelney Trust (LON:ATY)

Athelney Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company carries on business as an investment trust. The investment objective of the Company is to provide shareholders with prospects of long-term capital growth with the risks inherent in small cap investment minimized through a spread of holdings over various industries and sectors.

