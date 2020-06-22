ATLANT (ATL) Price Reaches $0.0192 on Top Exchanges

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One ATLANT token can currently be bought for about $0.0192 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ATLANT has traded up 26.3% against the US dollar. ATLANT has a total market cap of $1.04 million and $135.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ATLANT Token Profile

ATLANT (CRYPTO:ATL) is a token. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here . ATLANT’s official message board is medium.com/@atlantio . The official website for ATLANT is atlant.io

Buying and Selling ATLANT

ATLANT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATLANT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATLANT using one of the exchanges listed above.

