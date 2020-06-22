Atlantic Securities Begins Coverage on Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM)

Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $250.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $249.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. TheStreet lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $301.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks lowered Martin Marietta Materials to a hold rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Martin Marietta Materials to a buy rating and set a $249.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $239.24.

Shares of NYSE MLM traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $209.74. 449,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,500. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.49. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.91. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12-month low of $135.08 and a 12-month high of $281.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $958.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.11 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

In related news, Director John J. Koraleski bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $164.08 per share, for a total transaction of $164,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,184.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Howard Nye sold 6,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total value of $1,180,284.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,363 shares in the company, valued at $31,325,596.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 205.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,304,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

