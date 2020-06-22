Avista (NYSE:AVA) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Avista (NYSE:AVA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avista Corporation is an energy company involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy as well as other energy-related businesses. Avista Utilities is its operating division that provides electric service customers and natural gas customers. Its service territory covers in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon. Alaska Energy and Resources Company is an Avista subsidiary that provides retail electric service in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska, through its subsidiary Alaska Electric Light and Power Company. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AVA. Bank of America upgraded Avista from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. KeyCorp upgraded Avista from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded Avista from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Williams Capital upgraded Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Avista presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Shares of NYSE AVA traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,782. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.03. Avista has a 52 week low of $32.09 and a 52 week high of $53.00.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $377.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.97 million. Avista had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 9.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Avista will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Avista by 11.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,561,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,841,000 after purchasing an additional 254,786 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Avista by 53.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 15,323 shares during the last quarter. AXA bought a new position in shares of Avista during the first quarter valued at approximately $472,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Avista by 62.7% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 16,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Avista during the first quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

