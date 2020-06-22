Bank of America Raises Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) Price Target to $19.50

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $15.00 to $19.50 in a report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James restated a buy rating and issued a $16.50 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $21.50 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sunnova Energy International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Sunnova Energy International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.85.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

NOVA stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.39. 38,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,536. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.09. Sunnova Energy International has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $20.87.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $29.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.70 million.

In related news, Director Anne S. Andrew acquired 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.69 per share, with a total value of $49,968.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 8,650 shares of company stock valued at $108,349 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 143.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 536.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Sunnova Energy Corporation that provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Its services include operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, onsite power optimization, and diagnostics.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.