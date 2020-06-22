Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $35.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.29% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Marin is a California State chartered bank. “

BMRC has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub cut Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet cut Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd.

Shares of BMRC stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $31.45. 26,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,891. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.67 million, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.83. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a one year low of $23.80 and a one year high of $47.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.52.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 30.53%. The firm had revenue of $27.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.09% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

