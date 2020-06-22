BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $18.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America raised shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

NYSE:BKU traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.78. 1,645,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,265,139. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.43 and a 200 day moving average of $26.64. BankUnited has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $37.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.27.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $203.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.72 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 15.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BankUnited will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKU. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in BankUnited in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in BankUnited by 412.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in BankUnited by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in BankUnited by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in BankUnited by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,491,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,516,000 after purchasing an additional 108,020 shares in the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

