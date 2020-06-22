Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banner Corporation is a bank holding company operating two commercial banks in five Western states through a network of branches offering a full range of deposit services and business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. “

BANR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Banner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Banner from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Banner from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Banner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Banner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

NASDAQ:BANR traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.91. 180,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.13. Banner has a 52-week low of $27.12 and a 52-week high of $60.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.36.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $138.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.10 million. Banner had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 21.27%. On average, analysts predict that Banner will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Banner during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Banner during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Banner by 2,257.5% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Banner during the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Banner by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

