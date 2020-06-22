Beam (BEAM) Trading Up 1.4% This Week

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. One Beam coin can now be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00005049 BTC on popular exchanges including Bisq and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, Beam has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. Beam has a market cap of $31.43 million and $58.45 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Beam alerts:

FABRK (FAB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004558 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

Beam is a coin. Beam’s total supply is 64,508,200 coins. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw . Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy . The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Beam Coin Trading

Beam can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bisq. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.