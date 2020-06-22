Benchmark Boosts TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Price Target to $139.00

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) had its target price upped by Benchmark from $113.00 to $139.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BLD. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on TopBuild from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on TopBuild from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on TopBuild from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Nomura upped their target price on TopBuild from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered TopBuild from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. TopBuild presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.91.

Shares of TopBuild stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $121.96. The stock had a trading volume of 612,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,447. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.96. TopBuild has a 52 week low of $54.83 and a 52 week high of $134.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $653.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.23 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that TopBuild will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TopBuild news, CEO Gerald Volas sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.09, for a total value of $6,254,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,188 shares in the company, valued at $6,903,466.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 5,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.69, for a total value of $528,484.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,011,598.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,571 shares of company stock worth $11,040,651 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 139.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

