Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Benefitfocus, Inc. offers cloud-based software solutions to consumers, employers, insurance carriers and brokers. The Company’s platform of products and services enable customers to efficiently shop, enroll, manage and exchange benefits information. Benefitfocus, Inc. is based in Charleston, South Carolina. “

Get Benefitfocus alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BNFT. ValuEngine raised Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Benefitfocus from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Benefitfocus from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Benefitfocus in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Benefitfocus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Shares of BNFT stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.55. 5,455,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,170. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.33 million, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.62. Benefitfocus has a 52-week low of $6.09 and a 52-week high of $28.25.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $66.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.96 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Benefitfocus will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO James P. Restivo sold 6,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $56,186.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 82,506 shares in the company, valued at $672,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Annmarie Fini sold 3,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $26,446.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,408.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNFT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Benefitfocus during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 3,733.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 194.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 148.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Benefitfocus (BNFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.