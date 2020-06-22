Bezant (BZNT) Reaches Market Cap of $8.25 Million

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Bezant has a market capitalization of $8.25 million and approximately $530,143.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bezant has traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Bezant token can currently be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, Bibox and Fatbtc.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010740 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.83 or 0.01853877 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00172450 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00044995 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000741 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00110780 BTC.

Bezant Profile

Bezant’s genesis date was May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,604,628 tokens. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant . Bezant’s official website is bezant.io . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant

Bezant Token Trading

Bezant can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Fatbtc, IDEX, Bibox and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

