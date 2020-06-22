BidaskClub Downgrades Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meet Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and set a $6.30 price objective on shares of Meet Group in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Meet Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Roth Capital cut shares of Meet Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $6.50 to $6.30 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Meet Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $6.30 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Meet Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.63.

NASDAQ:MEET traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.20. 154,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,780. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.28, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.86. Meet Group has a 52-week low of $3.07 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.78.

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Meet Group had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $55.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Meet Group will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEET. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Meet Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Meet Group by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Meet Group during the first quarter worth $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meet Group during the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meet Group during the first quarter worth $91,000. 74.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Meet Group

The Meet Group, Inc operates a portfolio of mobile social entertainment applications to meet the need for human connection worldwide. The company leverages a live-streaming video platform, empowering community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, Tagged, and Growlr, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages.

