BidaskClub Lowers Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.96.

Shares of NASDAQ STX traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.91. 4,580,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,983,708. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $39.02 and a 1 year high of $64.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.89 and a 200 day moving average of $53.27.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 53.94%.

In related news, SVP Ban Seng Teh sold 498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $26,294.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,201.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total value of $247,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,494 shares of company stock worth $5,792,589. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STX. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,412 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,001 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 394,168 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $23,453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 22,916 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 13,069 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

