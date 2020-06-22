Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Hits New 52-Week High at $45.95

Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.95 and last traded at $44.72, with a volume of 15148400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.72.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BILI shares. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bilibili currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.90.
The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of -60.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IDG Accel China Growth Fund III Associates L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili during the fourth quarter valued at about $169,705,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Bilibili by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,931,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,324,000 after buying an additional 73,700 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Bilibili by 1,466.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,827,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,505,000 after buying an additional 5,455,224 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bilibili by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,107,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,772,000 after buying an additional 768,361 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Bilibili by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,584,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,117,000 after buying an additional 390,546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.10% of the company’s stock.
About Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI)
Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.
