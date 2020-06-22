Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Hits New 52-Week High at $45.95

Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.95 and last traded at $44.72, with a volume of 15148400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.72.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BILI shares. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bilibili currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.90.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of -60.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($1.27). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 21.20% and a negative return on equity of 20.37%. The company had revenue of $327.02 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc – will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IDG Accel China Growth Fund III Associates L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili during the fourth quarter valued at about $169,705,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Bilibili by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,931,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,324,000 after buying an additional 73,700 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Bilibili by 1,466.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,827,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,505,000 after buying an additional 5,455,224 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bilibili by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,107,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,772,000 after buying an additional 768,361 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Bilibili by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,584,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,117,000 after buying an additional 390,546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

