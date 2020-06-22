Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Price Target Raised to $94.00 at Wedbush

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) had its target price hoisted by Wedbush from $74.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Biohaven Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.45.

BHVN traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,381,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,984. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.99. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $76.40.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($2.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.46) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.41) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, Director John W. Childs sold 150,000 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $4,687,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,682,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,821,218.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kimberly Gentile sold 24,000 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total value of $1,684,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,257.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 577,291 shares of company stock valued at $33,122,096 in the last 90 days. 19.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

