BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Given Buy Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their buy rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) in a report released on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

BMRN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America upped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Cfra reiterated a buy rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.62.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BMRN traded down $1.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,177,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,405. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $62.88 and a 1-year high of $124.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.33.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $502.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.77 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.46, for a total value of $476,047.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,621. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total transaction of $1,917,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,014 shares in the company, valued at $10,452,262.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,132 shares of company stock worth $10,904,860 over the last ninety days. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,004,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,860,444,000 after buying an additional 296,401 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.1% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 17,809,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,504,925,000 after buying an additional 1,480,447 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 15.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,214,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $694,122,000 after buying an additional 1,114,290 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,313,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $533,508,000 after buying an additional 72,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,082,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $175,805,000 after buying an additional 146,481 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.