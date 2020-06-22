BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Trading Up 11.9%

Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) were up 11.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $58.90 and last traded at $57.45, approximately 2,660,526 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 176% from the average daily volume of 964,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.36.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BNTX shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of BioNTech from $22.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BioNTech from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion and a PE ratio of -59.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.74.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.90 million. Equities analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNTX. FMR LLC bought a new position in BioNTech during the 4th quarter valued at $77,424,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in BioNTech by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,612,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,548,000 after acquiring an additional 483,935 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in BioNTech during the 4th quarter valued at $14,189,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in BioNTech during the 4th quarter valued at $4,682,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in BioNTech during the 4th quarter valued at $3,144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 for prostate cancer; BNT113 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114, which is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; and BNT115 and BNT116 to treat other cancers, including ovarian cancer.

