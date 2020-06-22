Blacer Coin One Day Volume Reaches $13.00 (BLCR)

Blacer Coin (CURRENCY:BLCR) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Blacer Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including Escodex, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, Blacer Coin has traded 33.4% lower against the dollar. Blacer Coin has a total market cap of $201.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Blacer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.18 or 0.00463115 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00024457 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00054421 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00010034 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006728 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000094 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000343 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003340 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000238 BTC.

About Blacer Coin

Blacer Coin (BLCR) is a coin. Blacer Coin’s total supply is 831,616 coins and its circulating supply is 164,249 coins. Blacer Coin’s official website is blacercoin.com . Blacer Coin’s official Twitter account is @BlacerCoins . The Reddit community for Blacer Coin is /r/BlacerCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Blacer Coin

Blacer Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blacer Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blacer Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blacer Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

